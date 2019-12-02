The Hellenic Initiative Joins the Giving Tuesday Movement

NEW YORK – GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, GivingTuesday inspires millions of people across the world to show up and give back to causes and issues that matter to them.

This Giving Tuesday on December 3 you can make a difference! Join The Hellenic Initiative in supporting the work of non-profits in Greece and helping families.

Every act of generosity counts!

Here are some ways you can offer your support:

Fund Training

With a $50 donation you can fund 50% of the sustainable fishing training for an unemployed Greek.

Help Entrepreneurs

With a $100 donation you can help rural entrepreneurs digitize their business.

Full Coverage

With a $1,000 donation, a pregnant woman in need will have full coverage of the hospital expenses needed for her delivery.

For more information and to make a donation, visit: https://www.thehellenicinitiative.org/givingtuesday/