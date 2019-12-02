Loukoumi Books Black Friday/Cyber Monday Special

NEW YORK – Among the Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals available, the Loukoumi Foundation is offering a Special: Order Inspiring Stories at LoukoumiFoundation.org and receive the new picture book Loukoumi Saves A Park, narrated by Bob Costas.

The offer is good through Monday, December 2, at 11:59 PM.

One (1) copy of Loukoumi Saves A Park per copy of Inspiring Stories sold, while supplies last.

The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation’s latest book, Inspiring Stories That Make A Difference, is in partnership with Come From Away, the award-winning musical about how during the week of 9/11, 7,000 stranded airline passengers found a safe harbor in the town of Gander, Newfoundland. Together The Loukoumi Foundation and Come From Away share their joint message of kindness through the heartwarming stories of 75 children, who are having fun paying it forward for causes that mean something to them. Get ready to be inspired by these extraordinary kids, who are changing the world one good deed at a time!

All Proceeds benefit the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation.

“Both Loukoumi and Come From Away inspire us to do good, to be better. Together they can change the world and I am honored to advocate for this wonderful project,” said Nia Vardalos.

More information is available online: loukoumifoundation.org.