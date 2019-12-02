Over 7,000 Asylum-Seekers Arrive at Three N. Aegean Islands; Flows Dropped This Week

ATHENS – Over 7,000 asylum-seekers arrived at northern Aegean islands in November from the coast of Turkey, with over half arriving on Lesvos island in particular, officials said on Monday.

Of a total of 7,049 arrivals in November, 4105 crossed over to Lesvos, 1,120 to Chios and 1,637 to Samos islands.

From Monday, November 25 to midnight Sunday towards Monday, December 2, the migrant/refugee inflows appeared to have dropped compared to the week before. In this past week, 549 crossed over from Turkey to Lesvos, 152 to Chios and 252 to Samos.

On December 2 (today, Monday), starting from midnight to 15.00, no arrivals have been recorded in the entire North Aegean.