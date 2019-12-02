Official Figures for Insured Workers in Greece, Wages in May

ATHENS – The average wage of full-time workers was 50.67 euros per day, with average monthly wages at 1,166.76 euros, while the average wage of part-time workers was 24.68 euros per day and 409.21 per month in May, official figures showed on Monday.

A report by the Single Social Insurance Agency (EFKA), based on reports by 280,482 common enterprises and 12,161 construction companies, showed that the number of workers totaled 2,369,392, of which 2,332,864 in common enterprises and 36,528 in construction companies. Men represented 53.23 pct of insured workers, 56.07 pct of full-time workers and 44.85 pct of part-time workers. Young people aged up to 29 years old accounted for 22.66 pct of insured workers, while 51.05 pct were up to 39 years old. Greek citizens accounted for 88.66 pct of insured workers, 2.03 pct were other EU citizens and 9.31 pct were citizens of third countries.

A 20.17 pct of insured workers was employed in the wholesale-retail commerce sector, 18.69 pct in hotel-restaurants and 11.95 pct in manufacturing. Office clerks accounted for 21.22 pct of insured workers.

The number of insured workers rose 7.38 pct in May compared with the same month last year.