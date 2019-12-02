Turkish Aggression Rising, SYRIZA Wants Foreign Council Meeting

ATHENS – With Turkey moving to claim Greek – as well as Cypriot – sovereign waters and stepping up provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean, Greece’s major opposition Radical Left SYRIZA said there should be a meeting of the foreign policy council.

After largely placating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for 4 ½ years as he continued to send waves of fighter jets into Greek airspace and warships past Greek islands, SYRIZA said New Democracy was practicing appeasement toward him.

SYRIZA accused the government of “handling crucial issues of foreign policy, and in particular the escalationg provocations of Turkey, without a compass, without a strategy,” without offering one of its own after doing little during its tenure before being ousted by the Conservatives in July 7 snap elections, with Kyriakos Mitsotakis becoming Premier.

“From the policy of appeasement that Mr. Mitsotakis opted for in his meeting with President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, during which he did not even broach the matter of violations in the Aegean, and the statements of the government spokesman about offsetting the refugee crisis against the Cyprus problem and Turkish violations, to the recent spasmodic reactions to Turkey’s schemes with Libya, there is not a trace of any coherent foreign policy,” the SYIZA statement said, reported Kathimerini.

The Leftists added that the state of tension was unsustainable and called for “a return to the active foreign policy that was set out and implemented by the SYRIZA government,” that did almost nothing to keep the Turkish leader from doing what he wanted.