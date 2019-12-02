Mitsotakis to Address UN Climate Change Summit in Madrid (Vid)

MADRID – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to outline Greece’s measures on climate change during his speech at the official UN Climate Change Summit in Madrid, Spain, at 11:30 on Monday.

Following his address to the UN General Assembly (in September), the prime minister will address issues such as the phasing out of lignite in Greece by 2028 and the adoption of the National Plan on Climate and Energy.

At the same time, as part of the government’s initiative, in collaboration with UNESCO, Mitsotakis is expected to stress the need to address the impact of climate change on cultural heritage, ahead of the meeting, at the level of heads of state and government, that Greece will convene in 2020.

At 10:00, Mitsotakis will attend the meeting of EU leaders participating in the UN Conference on Climate Change, while at 15:30 will attend a working lunch given by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

At 19:30 Mitsotakis will attend the reception hosted by the King of Spain Felipe.

The prime minister leave for London on Tuesday and on Wednesday he will attend the NATO Summit for the 70th anniversary of the Alliance.