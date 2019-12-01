Greece Reelected to Top Tier of IMO Member Council

ATHENS – Greece was reelected to the Category A membership of the 40-member Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for 2020-2021 on Saturday, during the organization’s annual meeting in London (Nov. 25-Dec. 4).

The council is IMO’s executive organ and supervises the organization’s work. IMO counts a total of 174 member states and three associate members.

– Category A includes the 10 states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services:

China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States.

– Category B includes 10 states with the largest interest in international seaborne trade:

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, the Netherlands, Spain and the United Arab Emirates.

– Category C includes 20 states not elected under A or B, but which have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election to the Council will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world:

Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Kuwait, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

Commenting on Greece’s reelection, Shipping & Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis said that “it comfirms in the most emphatic way possible Greece’s dynamic presence in global shipping” and recognizes the Greek shipping fleet’s safe and quality services in global trade.