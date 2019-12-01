Greek FM Dendias Condemns Erdogan’s Provocative Statements During TANAP Inauguration

CAIRO – The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the Turkish president’s statements during the inauguration of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on Saturday, following the walkout by the Greek delegation at the border town event in Ipsala, NW Turkey.

“The primary violator of international law in the region insists on not understanding that lawlessness does not produce legality,” the ministry said late on Saturday.

Από τις διευρυμένες συνομιλίες μεταξύ των αντιπροσωπειών 🇬🇷🇪🇬 με επίκεντρο τις εξελίξεις στην Ανατολική Μεσόγειο και τις διμερείς μας σχέσεις. #Cairo #Egypt pic.twitter.com/FxG7OVwnn3 — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) December 1, 2019

Responding to comments by Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the inauguration, it said, “It is sad that the Turkish President chose to turn a project of peaceful collaboration into an exhibit of war rhetoric and of contempt to international laws.” It added that “the walkout by Greek Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Dimitris Economou from the event was a natural result and practical condemnation of these statements. We hope the Turkish leadership realizes that respecting international legality is not up to its discretion, but it is its absolute obligation.”

TANAP, which carries natural gas from Azerbaijan through Turkey, connects to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). The latter is under construction and will transfer gas to Europe in a project that will reduce reliance on Russian natural gas.