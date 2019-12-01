Greece Keeps 55,000 Refugees, Migrants in Armed Forces Camps

ATHENS – Awash with more than 96,000 refugees and migrants after a late summer-earth autumn surge saw more than 44,000 new arrivals from Turkey, over 55,000 of them are being kept in detention centers and camps operated by Greece’s Armed Forces.

The General Staff made the announcement as the New Democracy government plans to move about 20,000 from islands holding almost 35,000 of them to mainland centers as well as hotels and other buildings in smaller villages around the country, which has seen strong resistance from local residents.

The figure is higher by nearly 3,000 people a week earlier, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki, with the island centers overrun with arrivals that Turkey lets human traffickers send during an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union which closed its borders to them.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ plan to speed asylum applications but also deportations to Turkey, which the refugees and migrants fleeing war and strife in their homelands used as jumping-off point to get to Greece has drawn criticism from human rights groups and activists.

He has also complained that the EU, which dumped the problem largely on Greece as it’s trying to recover from a near decade-long economic and austerity crisis hasn’t done enough to help after other countries reneged on promises to help take some of the overload and relieve Greece.