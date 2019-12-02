Democratic Establishment in Disarray

By Dan Georgakas December 2, 2019

FILE- Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former technology executive Andrew Yang and investor Tom Steyer participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

At the onset of the presidential nomination process, the Democratic establishment was confident that former Vice-President Joe Biden was its best bet to defeat President Trump. Biden was perceived as a centrist who would appeal to core Democratic voters while attracting swing voters and disaffected Republicans. To the establishment’s dismay, Biden’s campaign has floundered, allowing Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to turn his once comfortable lead into a three-way tie. Even Peter Buttigieg has begun to best him in …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available