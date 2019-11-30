Tsipras: Making SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance a Modern Party

ATHENS – SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras opened on Saturday the congress of the newly established SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s central reconstruction committee.

“We are here, all together, coming from different political backgrounds, but deeply convinced that Greece, our homeland, can only move forward with a plan of progressive change based on social justice and the deepening of democracy,” he said and underlined that “we are joining forces, not to serve ambitions, but because we know that this place has suffered from the forces of conservation and corruption.”

SYRIZA leader explained that the goal of the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance is to “reshape, rebuild and transform the political alliance into a modern, open, democratic and participatory leftist ruling party”.

Moreover, he said that it did not take long to New Democracy to show its true face. “The harsh reality of its actions and its policy dismisses its promises and expectations,” Tsipras stressed, adding that its antisocial and dangerous behaviour is revealed day by day.