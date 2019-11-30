Excessive Surplus to Be Distributed to Unemployed and Other Vulnerable Groups, Greek FM Says

ATHENS – “The government will announce the measures for the social dividend over the next few days,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Saturday in an interview with Skai TV.

“The excessive surplus will be distributed to unemployed and other vulnerable groups,” he added.

“Our volition is to reduce taxes on households and businesses,” the Finance Minister underlined.

He also said that the social security contribution will be reduced earlier than 2021 and left open the possibility of a further ENFIA reduction. Staikouras stressed that citizens’ 2020 income will be higher than 2019.