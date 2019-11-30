Pavlopoulos: Turkey Is Following the Path of International Marginalization and Devaluation

PATRA – “Turkey is following the slippery path of international marginalization and devaluation,” President of the Republic, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, said on Saturday in Patras.

“We, the Greeks, are determined to serve man, every man, whatever his individual distinctive features,” he underlined.

“And in this way,” he added, “we will give the right answer to those, such as Turkey, that brutally offend the people and the principle of humanity, in defiance of any notion of International and European Law.”