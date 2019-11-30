HANG Christmas Party at Limani on Dec. 2

NEW YORK – The Hellenic American Networking Group (HANG) holds its Christmas gathering on December 2, 6 PM at Limani, 1043 Northern Boulevard in Roslyn. Suggested $20 donations will be accepted at the door for the children of St. Basil Academy.

The Saint Basil Academy is a national not-for-profit philanthropic center of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America which provides love, shelter, food, education, protection and a home for her orphans, children of chronically ill or destitute parents or children from broken homes.

The Saint Basil Academy ministers to the whole child: mind, body, and spirit. Their mission is to facilitate shelter, protection, love, and education in youth so they grow up to be healthy, wholesome, well-rounded Orthodox Christians, as well as productive members of society with vision and hope.

More information about HANG is available on Facebook and about St. Basil Academy, online: http://www.stbasil.goarch.org.