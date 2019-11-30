CEOWorld’s Best Hotels on Kefalonia for Business Travelers

NEW YORK – CEOWorld magazine released on November 29 its list of the best hotels in Kefalonia for business travelers. The article points out that “Kefalonia is the largest and one of the most astonishing islands in the Ionian Sea” and has “stunning natural landscapes, striking beaches, incredible underground caves, quaint villages.”

CEOWorld’s top ten hotels follow:

Tesoro Blu, Elios Proni 280 86, with well-appointed rooms of this chic hotel “provide you spectacular sea views enough to relax you after your meetings… cloud-like beds are extremely comfortable.” https://www.tesoroblu.com.

F Zeen Boutique Hotel, Lourdata 281 00, is “surrounded by lush greenery, this upmarket adult-only hotel features upscale rooms, outdoor pools, whirlpool tubs, along with a boutique, and a fitness center with daily fitness classes. It also provides quick beach access.” https://fzeenretreat.com.

Kefalonia Grand Hotel, Antoni Tritsi 82, Argostoli 281 00, “its convenient location makes this hotel the prime option”… “just a minute away from the shops and restaurants… and a two-minute drive from Makris Gialos Beach.” https://kefaloniagrand.gr.

Odyssey Hotel, Agia Efimia, Kefalonia, Ag. Effimia 280 81, “its floor-to-ceiling glass doors offer you the astonishing bay views by the balcony.” https://hotelodyssey.gr.

White Rocks Hotel, Platis Gialos Beach, Kefalonia 281 00, “encircled by lush and tall pine trees, this luxurious hotel has airy and modern rooms with balconies and rainfall showers. Witness the stunning sunset and its great food and friendly staff won’t let you down.” https://www.whiterocks.gr.

Regina Dell ‘Acqua Hotel, Skala 280 82, “around 40 km from Sami ferry terminal and a 15 minutes’ walk from popular Skala Beach,” the hotel “has… an outdoor pool, and a pool bar as well as a gym and entertainment. Sun loungers and umbrellas are also offered on the beach.” https://www.regina-dell-acqua.com/en.

Ionian Emerald Resort Hotel, Karavomilos, Kefalonia 280 80, “its upmarket, spacious, and clean rooms provide marvelous sea views. You’ll also love its top-notch dining options and an outdoor pool. You can also stroll towards the nearby bars and tavernas for a greater variety. It’s pretty close to the renowned tourist attraction Drogarati cave as well.” https://ionianemerald.gr.

Leivatho Hotel, Abyss, Metaxaton Community, 281 00, “offering sea views, this upscale hotel… features everything to make your stay delightful. This contemporary modern and chic hotel features a posh terrace restaurant, a poolside bar with exquisite drinks, a cafe serving organic snacks, a sauna, and a fitness center.” http://www.leivathohotel.gr.

Hotel Asteris, 4th Km Scala Poros, Skala 280 82, “this seaside lavish hotel is surrounded by hills and its upgraded rooms are modern with eye-catching interiors. It also offers a shuttle service to Skala village. Have a wholesome breakfast at its casual restaurant on the shady terrace.” https://www.asterishotel.gr.

Mediterranee Hotel, Lassi, Kefalonia 281 00, “this laid-back hotel features polished rooms, beach access, complimentary breakfast at its beach restaurant… Business travelers find it convenient thanks to its amazing location.” https://mediterraneehotel.gr.