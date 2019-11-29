George Papadopoulos Appeared on KTLA 5 News about Run for Congress (Vid)

By TNH Staff November 29, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign adviser who triggered the Russia investigation, arrives for his first appearance before congressional investigators, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

LOS ANGELES – On November 27, George Papadopoulos, the former foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who was convicted of a felony for lying to the FBI in the Mueller investigation, spoke with Glen Walker on KTLA 5 News at 3.

Papadopoulos is seeking to “differentiate himself from other Republicans running for the 25th District congressional seat that Democrat Katie Hill resigned earlier this month,” KTLA 5 News reported.

He said, “The party has to stick behind the President,” KTLA 5 News reported, adding that “Papadopoulos also spoke about a New York Times exclusive on the upcoming Justice Department inspector general’s report on the early efforts in the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.”

