George Papadopoulos Appeared on KTLA 5 News about Run for Congress (Vid)

LOS ANGELES – On November 27, George Papadopoulos, the former foreign policy advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign who was convicted of a felony for lying to the FBI in the Mueller investigation, spoke with Glen Walker on KTLA 5 News at 3.

Papadopoulos is seeking to “differentiate himself from other Republicans running for the 25th District congressional seat that Democrat Katie Hill resigned earlier this month,” KTLA 5 News reported.

He said, “The party has to stick behind the President,” KTLA 5 News reported, adding that “Papadopoulos also spoke about a New York Times exclusive on the upcoming Justice Department inspector general’s report on the early efforts in the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.”