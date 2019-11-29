Greek Municipality Collects Essentials for Earthquake-Stricken Albania

ATHENS – The Saronikos municipality in East Attica is the latest to take a humanitarian aid initiative for earthquake-stricken Albania, as on Friday it announced the daily collection of goods at the town of Kalyvia, the municipality’s seat.

Long-shelf-life foods, bottled water, pharmaceuticals and any other essentials will be collected daily at the Saronikos Town Hall from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, and on weekends from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm.

The ministry of Infrastructure and Transport sent out a team of civil engineers to Albania on Friday while the Doctors Without Borders humanitarian organization’s team also departed for Albania on the same day.

Greece has so far sent three mobile cooking units, courtesy of the Greek army, two Special Disaster Unit (EMAK) rescue teams with a sniffer dog and special equipment, doctors and medicines from the Medical Association of Athens, while hospitals in Thessaloniki said they will accept and treat Albania’s injured free of charge.

The Regional Union of Attica Municipalities has also said will gather essentials, as will the city of Patras, and the Central Macedonia Region has also called on citizens to give essentials for Albania.

The deadly 6.4 Richter scale temblor that shook Albania on Tuesday has so far claimed the lives of 49 people and injured at least 1,050.