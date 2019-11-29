The 30th Annual Greek American Homeowners Association Thanksgiving

ASTORIA – With traditional turkey, Greek music and, above all, the family atmosphere at the forefront, the Greek American Homeowners Association organized this year’s annual Thanksgiving Day Lunch, giving the lonely, economically disadvantaged or just passers-by a tasty meal, a glass of wine, and best wishes for the holiday season.

The President of the Association, George Alexiou, welcomed those present and honored the members and volunteers for their efforts to achieve the goal of the charitable celebration for the 30th consecutive year.

Among the volunteers who served food and have been “serving” for some time, were Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras’ wife, Popita, New York State Senator Michael Gianaris and Assemblymember Aravella Simotas.

Also present were His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios formerly of America, the Consul General of Greece Konstantinos Koutras, Emmanuel Koubarakis representing the office of Deputy Foreign Minister for Greeks Abroad Antonis H. Diamataris, Federation of Hellenic Societies President Cleanthis Meimaroglou, New York City Council Member and candidate for Queens Borough President Costa Constantinides, Archimandrite Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, and the presiding priest of the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Fr. John Vlahos.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidoforos could not attend as he was on a planned trip to Constantinople.

Archbishop Demetrios formerly of America was the event’s honoree with the Association President Alexiou presenting him with a special plaque thanking him for his contributions to the Church, the Greek-American community, the wider community.

For his part, Archbishop Demetrios expressed his gratitude to the members of the Association and the attendees, praised the work of the Greek American Homeowners Association, who organized the event for the 30th consecutive year, while also referring to the special meaning of this celebration for Greek Orthodox Church.