Most of us only have a hazy idea of Ethiopia, a mountainous and now land-locked nation over 2,000 miles from Greece. But Homer has many allusions to a place he calls Aethiopia. The Odyssey tells us that Poseidon travelled to visit “the Aethiopians, who are the farthest of men, some in the East and some in the West,” which we can take to mean it was considered to stretch across the Red Sea into what is now Yemen.

If you know …