Archdiocesan Education Conference Yields More Questions than Answers

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America’s recent conference on education is newsworthy because it signals concern over the future of Greek parochial schools – the first such display in years. It’s been over two decades since then Archbishop Spyridon formed a commission led by the late Prof. John Rassias to report on the state of Greek Education in America and propose an action plan.
The Church is NOT responsible for Greek Education. The Church is responsible for guiding people towards Christ. Christ told disciples to go to ALL nations and baptize them in the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. He did not tell them to go to all nations and convert them to be citizens of Greek culture.
It is ridiculous argument that the Parish’s that operate a Day School should be given an additional tax break by the Archdiocese when they already are permitted to deduct their parochial school expenses from their allocation to the Archdiocese. The Archdiocese is not going to stop increasing their budget. By telling the parishes that have a Day School that they pay less, that means someone else has to foot the bill (i.e. the small humble parishes of the Archdiocese with little means). You are just pushing the cost on to someone else.
For all the students that graduated a Greek Day School, how many of them have gone to become dedicated servants of Christ in the last 20 years? Maybe 15%?
Day Schools are a Direct Archdiocesan District matter, not an Archdiocesan matter.