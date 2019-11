ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday spoke on the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to sources, Mitsotakis briefed Macron on the developments in the migrants/refugees issue and on the decisions of the Greek government.

He also referred to Turkey’s provocative actions in the region of eastern Mediterranean and Turkey’s agreement with Libya.

Mitsotakis asked for France and Europe’s support ahead of the NATO Summit in London and of the EU Summit in December.