Greece and Cyprus Hold Firm Stance Against Turkish Provocations

ATHENS – Greece and Cyprus respond to Turkish provocations with a firm stance aiming at ending the Turkish occupation to Cyprus, parliament president Konstantinos Tasoulas said on Friday welcoming the president of Cyprus’ Movement for Social Democracy (EDEK) party, Marinos Sizopoulos.

Referring to Turkey’s provocation, Tasoulas said that it has reached a point that should concern not only the Cypriots or the Greeks, but the whole civilised world. “We respond to these challenges with a firm stance aiming at ending the military occupation on Cyprus, which has been going on since 1974. Our weapons are the constant consultation and solidarity with the Cypriot government in order to meet this historic, important, national, necessary target,” stressed Tasoulas.

On his part, Sizopoulos “at this time, we should all step up our efforts, strengthen cooperation and, above all, formulate a common strategy [..] Both countries, members of the European Union should, at all levels, at the level of governments as well as at the level of parliaments and political parties, strengthen these bonds and this cooperation,” Sizopoulos said.

Turkey-Libya agreement a brutal violation of the international law, Gennimata says

Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Fofi Gennimata pointed out the need for a political forces agreement to address the migrants-refugees issue, in an interview late Thursday to SKAI TV.

She said that Greece can’t bear the whole burden by itself and urged the government to put pressure on Europe to assume its responsibilities, even under the threat of a veto.

Commenting on the agreement between Turkey and Libya on the sea borders, Gennimata said that Turkey’s provocation has exceeded all limits.

“It is a brutal violation of the international law. There is Crete between Libya and Turkey and nobody can overlook it,” she said adding that strong determination is necessary on the Greek government’s part.