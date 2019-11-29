UN Detention Chiefs Will Check Greek Prisons, Police Stations

ATHENS – With human rights groups complaining about conditions at refugee centers and camps on islands and charging police with being overly aggressive, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention is due to visit Greece and tour detention facilities.

The visit is set for Dec. 2-13, the UN said, with a delegation planning to meet government officials, civil society groups and others to assess incarceration conditions in the country, said Kathimerini.

The tour will include checking institutions for juveniles, migrants and people with psychosocial disabilities to gather first-hand information that will form part of their overall assessment, the UN said.

The group will then meet with reporters to present its findings before giving the recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council in September next year.

The Global Detention Project (GDP) and the Greek Council for Refugees (GCR) had reservations about detention of migrants and refugees, especially New Democracy’s plan to replace refugee and migrant camps on islands holding more than 34,700 people with detention centers to vet those deemed ineligible for asylum.

That “introduces extensive provisions for the applicants to be detained,” the GDP and GCR said in an announcement.