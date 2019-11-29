SYRIZA Law Brings Leniency to Embezzler Who Faked Illness

ATHENS – A former executive of the Energy power company who was serving a 21-year term for embezzlement and money laundering – and forged medical records to briefly get out – saw that cut to a five-year suspended sentence under the terms of a leniency law passed by the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

Just before being ousted in July 7 snap elections by New Democracy, SYRIZA rammed through Parliament a measure reducing a number of major crimes from felonies to misdemeanors but while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotsakis said he would bring law-and-order his government hasn’t moved to change it.

A five-member criminal appeals cut the sentence for Aristidis Floros who earlier in 2018 was able to secure release using forged medical documents with no report whether his sentence would be increased for that crime.

Another five defendants got lighter sentences, which were also suspended, while five more suspects were cleared as SYRIZA essentially abolished a law allowing long prison sentences for people who stole state money.

that had foreseen long terms for people found guilty of embezzling state funds.

Apart from his Energa conviction, Floros also received a 13-year suspended prison sentence last year for instigating an assassination attempt on an Athens lawyer.

In October, three Albanians in jail in Greece were given life terms after being found guilty of being behind the murder of Athens lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in 2017 in an attack gone awry in which they said he was only supposed to have been wounded.

The three convicts are believed to have paid the pair 20,000 euros ($22,010) to injure Zafeiropoulos, lawyer for Floros, who was serving time for stealing millions of euros from the firm but said the pair asked Zafeiropoulos for addresses of Floros’ relatives before shooting him.