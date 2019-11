ATHENS – “Turkey is emboldened and its provocations have no limit. The letter of the Standing Representative of Turkey to the UN is a monument of abuse with potentially dangerous repercussions,” Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Fofi Gennimata said characterising the specific action “unacceptable and shameless attempt to violate and misinterpret the rules of the international law”.

Gennimata called on the government to take immediate action and react effectively.