GNTO Organises Two Events to Promote Greek Tourism in Italy

ATHENS – Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) organises two important events/workshops in Italy for the promotion of Greece as tourist destination.

GNTO’s aim is to inform tourist agents and individual visitors on the variety of destinations throughout the year.

The first event will be held in Turin on December 11 entitled “Greece meets Turin” and refers to the presentation and promotion of Greece and of the Greek tourist professionals to approximately sixty tour operators, agents, journalists and bloggers. 20 professionals involved in tourism and tourist agents from Greece will be invited to participate in the workshops.

The second event will be held in Milan on December 12 for the promotion of congress tourism. The aim of the event is the presentation of Greek entrepreneurs and hotels involved in the specific field through business meeting with roughly 40 special buyers.