Mitsotakis: Deadlines are Met; 30 Bills Will Be Voted by End of Year

ATHENS – A cabinet meeting under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is currently underway and issues related to the economy and the Armed Forces have been discussed so far.

According to reports, the prime minister congratulated the ministers on the fact that the timetables have so far been adhered to, as at least 30 bills will have been voted on by the end of the year.

Mitsotakis stressed that when there is fiscal room, good news will be gradually announced. He even called on the ministers to reiterate the government’s commitment to abolish the solidarity contribution and the business fee within the next four years.

Speaking on the issue of PPC, Mitsotakis said that the government has shown that it is ready to change the current situation, adding that society supports these changes.

Finally, ministers discussed the upgrade of both the F-16s and the Mirage. Mitsotakis said that the primary goal is to upgrade the existing military equipment and then purchase new ones. He also pointed out that this upgrade will contribute to the development of the Greek Defence Industry.