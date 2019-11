ATHENS – President Prokopios Pavlopoulos spoke on the phone with Archbishop of Tirana, Durres and all Albania, Anastasios, and reassured him of the full and sincere support of the Greek State in his great and heavy work, at the time of its trial.

“A work which constitutes an example of what the principles and values of humanity and solidarity mean for Hellenism and for Orthodoxy,” Pavlopoulos underlined.