DIALOGUES, In the Shadow of a Prime Minister (Video & Photos)

There are times when an image becomes a touchstone of news reporting, when a single photo captures a dynamic situation or a national mood better than words possibly could.

The SNF DIALOGUES are partnering with Athens Photo World to sit down with Andrea Bonetti and Dimitris Papamitsos, the personal photographers of Alexis Tsipras and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, respectively. Photos that have been in the limelight, photos that made the news, photos of major political events and of more relaxed personal moments come to the foreground in this latest installment of the monthly DIALOGUES series, which will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 18:30 at the Irene Papas Athens School, at 52 Piraeus Street in Athens.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Leader of the Opposition Alexis Tsipras, have been invited to the DIALOGUES event “In the shadow of a Prime Minister.”

Andrea Bonetti was born in Switzerland and completed his studies in biology. He moved to Greece in 1995, drawn by the country’s rich natural beauty, and focused primarily on wildlife and travel photography for his first 15 years there. In 2014, he was assigned to photograph the Syriza campaign and, following the January 2015 elections, was chosen by former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as his official photographer.

Dimitris Papamitsos had his first contact with photography through a class at art conservation school. One class was enough to convince him that he wanted to be a photographer, so after finishing his first year, he transferred schools. While still a student, he started working as a press photographer, covering political and sports events. He met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in 2016, during the Nea Dimokratia party’s internal elections, when he was assigned to photograph some of Mitsotakis’s campaign stops. Since then, he has been the politician’s official photographer.

Athens Photo World (APW), an initiative made possible through the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, is a cultural event centered on photojournalism and its practitioners. In collaborating in the DIALOGUES event, APW aims to highlight photojournalism through the work of photographers Andrea Bonetti and Dimitris Papamitsos.

The DIALOGUES are curated and moderated by Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou.