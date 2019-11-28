Artists with Disabilities Showcase their Work at RoDi Festival in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI – The festival “The Reflection of Disability in Art” (RoDi) will be held for the second year running by the University of Macedonia from December 3 to 10, under the auspices of the President of the Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos and with the support of Thessaloniki Film Festival.

“The Festival’s aim is to showcase art through the perspective of the people with disabilities. It is founded on the idea that each human being has the inelianable right to express itself through art,” its organizers said.

Its programme includes the screening of Greek and foreign films which have competed for awards in the Thessaloniki Film Festival, concerts, professional and amateur performances and other art exhibits, among others.