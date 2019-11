HERALKION, Crete – No serious damage was recorded on Crete after a strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter was registered at sea off the island at 09:23 on Wednesday, regional governor of Crete Stavros Arnaoutakis said.

“The earthquake was felt all over the island but, fortunately, we did not have any serious problems,” he stated from the town of Chania after touring the region to assess the condition.

“Our agencies are on alert to intervene if necessary,” he said.