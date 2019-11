BOSTON – Archimandrite Joachim Cotsonis, was elected Bishop of Amissos by the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Bishop- elect Joachim is the Director of the Archbishop Iakovos Library and Learning Center of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. He will serve as Auxiliary Bishop to His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America.