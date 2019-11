ATHENS – Not all commemorations of the memory of even charismatic and brilliant men and women become celebrations, but when the birthday of Maria Callas – called La Divina before her tragic death at 53 years of age in 1977 – is marked with musical presentations by gifted musicians, it is as festival, and as much a spiritual as a musical event because it is clear that La Divina continues to inspire artists of every generation.

On November 22 the people …