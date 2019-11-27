Constantinides Delivers Revolutionary Education Plan to Embolden Science Curriculum

QUEENS, NY – Borough President candidate Costa Constantinides on November 25 unveiled what his campaign described as transformative education plan to embolden Queens schools, which will prepare today’s students to become the leaders of tomorrow.

“Climate change will present our children with unthinkable challenges, which find their way into every single industry,” said Constantinides, Democrat for Queens Borough President. “The next Borough President should have a plan to prepare them for careers in science, ensure they’re learning in state-of-the-art facilities, and provide a pathway to the middle class. We have the power to close trailers, open a new harbor school, and get real equity in Queens’ schools by working together.”

Constantinides’ plan would transform Queens schools to make the borough New York City’s leader in sustainability, resiliency, and innovation. It follows a global trend to bring climate change into the mainstream, which includes Italy’s recent mandate that students learn about this existential threat. And the plan addresses the yawning opportunity gaps for New Yorkers to enter the middle class.

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) sector has created a window into the middle class. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the industry to yield 1 million jobs nationwide over a 10-year period ending in 2024. These increases are already felt in the New York City area, where the state Department of Labor says the median STEM salary is more than $87,000 per year. Constantinides wants these positions to be filled by Queens students ready to face the challenges ahead and pull their families out of poverty.

Costa Constantinides currently serves in the New York City Council, where he represents western Queens and chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection. His legislative accomplishments include the Climate Mobilization Act, a Green New Deal for New York City, as well as the historic 80% reduction by 2050 of carbon emissions commitment. Costa lives in his native Astoria with his wife and son.

