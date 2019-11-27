Tsipras and Hollande Discuss Eurozone Future and the Left

PARIS – The future of the eurozone and of the Left was at the centre of a meeting in Paris between SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras and former French President Francois Hollande.

“We had a lot to discuss about the past, but much more about the present and the future. We discussed the future of the eurozone, the refugee issue and the developments in the Balkans. And of course on the Left in Europe, that needs to find its pace again with unity and more boldness,” Tsipras posted on his Facebook account.