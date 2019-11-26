SYRIZA’s Katrougalos Welcomes FM Dendias’ Statements on Prespes Agreement

ATHENS – Deputy George Katrougalos, responsible for foreign affairs in the parliamentary committee of main opposition SYRIZA, welcomed Tuesday’s comments by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias from Skopje that the Prespes Agreement should be implemented in full and in a consistent manner.

“We welcome today’s statements by the foreign minister that the Prespes Agreement must be fully and consistently implemented,” he said in a written statement. “The statements should be also heard by any New Democracy officers who used demagoguery about betrayal and even now refuse to name the neighboring country with its conventional/constitutional name,” he added.