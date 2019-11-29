Steve E. Gaveras, Ahepan and Veteran, Was 96

BROOKFIELD, WI – Steve E. Gaveras, family man, veteran and Ahepan, passed away on October 31 at the age of 96. Born November 30, 1922 to Epaminondas and Stavroula Gaveras, he was the husband of the late Dolores (nee Reuter). Gaveras is survived by children Peter (Debra), Stephanie Gaveras-Jacobsen (Leon Jacobsen), Alexander, Pamela, Stasia (Matthew Langendorf); grandchildren Nicholas, Diane, Patrick, and Alyssa Jacobsen; Katy, Maya, and Bennett Langendorf, and great-grandchild Grace Dunco. He is also survived by his sisters Ann Kapitz, the late Chrysoula Skodras, and Magdalene Wos.

Gaveras graduated from Lincoln High School in 1940, then attended both the University of Wisconsin Madison and Marquette University where he received an Industrial Purchasing Degree. He was employed at Juneau Meat Market, Cutler-Hammer and Pabst Brewing Company.

In World War II, Gaveras served at Ft. Warren-Cheyenne, WY. He received commission as Lieutenant in Quartermaster Corps at Fort Lee, VA and served as Base Supply Purchasing and Contracting Officer at South Plains, in Lubbock, TX; Randolph Field, San Antonio, TX; Tinker Field, OK, and Kansas City, KS. Recalled to service during the Korean War to Chanute Field, IL, Gaveras was attached to Reserves at Selfridge Field, MI and O’Hare Field, IL and received commendations from President Harry S. Truman and General Hap Arnold.

Gaveras was District Retail Sales Manager at Toledo Scale Corporation and later retired from Hobart Corporation as a National Account Manager. He was the owner of Galleria News and Tobacco in the US Bank Tower and in his later years, he was Office Administrator of United Purchasing Company of Wisconsin.

Gaveras was a member of the AHEPA Chapter #43 for 73 years, serving as President on seven occasions. He was a member of the American Legion Post #449, Milwaukee Harmony Lodge #261, and a 71-year member of the Masonic Order. Gaveras served on Parish Boards at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, serving as President in 1955.

Gaveras was an enthusiastic super-fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Golden Eagles. He valued the presence of his children, siblings, and extended family and held a special love for his wife, Dolores, of 63 years, whom he sadly missed over the past 11 months.

The visitation was held at the funeral home on November 10, 3-6 PM, with Trisagion at 5 PM. Additional visitation was held at Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 2160 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Milwaukee, WI, on November 11, 11-11:30 AM with the Funeral Service at 11:30 AM and interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Sincere appreciation was expressed from Steve’s family to the caring staff at Ascension Hospital – Elmbrook Campus and St. Camillus Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Milwaukee AHEPA Chapter #43 Scholarship Foundation or the American Lung Cancer Foundation.

From the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel published on Nov. 1.