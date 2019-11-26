Chef Pano Karatassos Cooks Greek Dish on Good Day Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – Executive Chef of Atlanta’s acclaimed Kyma restaurant and corporate chef for the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, Chef Pano I. Karatassos with his brother, Niko Karatassos, president of the Buckhead Life Group, appeared on Fox5’s Good Day Atlanta on November 25. The brothers oversee 13 restaurants, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

Chef Pano Karatassos demonstrated a Greek-style mushroom dish a common side dish at the family’s holiday meals and, also brother Niko’s favorite side dish, Fox5 reported. The recipe, “wild mushrooms a la Grecque,” is available on Fox5 Atlanta’s website.

More information on the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group is available online.

Chef Pano Karatassos’ cookbook Modern Greek Cooking is also available online.