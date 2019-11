Another Thanksgiving Day has arrived. It is amazing how soon a year has passed and now we are again at the great, holy, and historic if you wish, the Day of the Thanksgiving. It is a Feast that reminds all of us of a very powerful and obvious word which we don’t speak as often as we should, the word ‘thanks’.

Thanksgiving Day! It is indeed a holy and historic feast for our great American Nation, the best empire of the …