Chef Nicholas Poulmentis, Chopped Champion, at AMC in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON, NY – Chopped champion and Executive Chef of Astoria’s Oli.Vine Restaurant Nicholas Poulmentis presented a cooking demonstration for the Archangel Michael Church (AMC) Philoptochos Cooking Club on November 23 in the AMC Fellowship Hall in Port Washington. Chef Poulmentis taught the Cooking Club how to make shrimp kataifi, an elegant and delicious appetizer perfect for the holiday season.

Oli.Vine Restaurant co-owner Harriett Nikakis was among those present for the event which included participants of all ages.

Poulmentis was born in New York City to Greek parents but left the U.S. when he was a year old to the Greek island of Kythira. Decades later, he followed his parent’s footsteps and returned to NYC, where he conquered the culinary scene. Poulmentis has more than 20 years of experience with Mediterranean-style cuisine. He was the former Executive Chef at Akrotiri Seafood Taverna, Theos, and Kellari Taverna. Poulmentis studied at the S.T.E. Anavyssos (the leading culinary school in Greece) and at Le Cordon Bleu, and was also the Executive Chef at Blue Olive Market. He was a guest chef at the White House (2013 and 2015), instructed at FED CUP culinary school, and hosted the New Greek TV show, Greek Kitchen. Poulmentis also owns the Cengo Hotel Academy and Cengo restaurant.

In addition to his passion for food, Chef Poulmentis is also an advocate for Greek natural wines. At Oli.Vine, he is fashioning a wine list (with the help of wine importers Eklektikon) that includes wines from Greece and Mediterranean regions with indigenous grapes.

In July 2018, Poulmentis made his first appearance on Food Network’s Chopped and won the culinary competition. His main course dish was commended by Martha Stewart as “a successful entrée” and he ultimately won the $10,000 prize.