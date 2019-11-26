Dr. Malliaris Appointed PanHellenic Scholarship Fdn New Academic Committee Chair

CHICAGO – The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation announced on November 23 the appointment of Dr. Tassos Malliaris as the new Academic Committee Chair. Dr. Malliaris has served on the PanHellenic’s Academic Committee since 2018, and the Foundation is very fortunate to have university faculty, such as Dr. Malliaris, serve on its evaluation committee.

Tassos Malliaris, PhD, is a world-renowned economist and is Professor of Economics and Finance at Loyola University Chicago’s Quinlan School of Business where he holds the endowed Walter F. Mullady Sr. Chair. Dr. Malliaris received his BA in Economics from the Athens School of Economics and Business, an MA in Economics and an MA in Mathematics from The University of Oklahoma, a PhD in Economics from The University of Oklahoma, and a PhD in Applied Mathematics from The University of Chicago. Professor Malliaris is currently doing research in the area of asset price bubbles and financial instability.

The Foundation is very grateful to Anita Skarpathiotis, MA, Lecturer of Modern Greek at the University of Illinois at Chicago, for her time served as Interim Academic Committee Chair. The PanHellenic is also grateful for the service of Dr. Constantine Georgakis who served as Academic Committee Chair from 2015-2018.

The PanHellenic Scholarship Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting education and leadership. We recognize and honor exceptional undergraduate students of Hellenic descent, supporting their efforts with significant monetary awards based on academic merit and financial need.

The annual selection of Scholarship Award Recipients is conducted by an Academic Committee, comprised of university faculty, appointed by the Board of Directors. This Committee works independently and makes its decisions based on established criteria. Members of the Board of Directors, Trustees, the Advisory Board, and employees of the Foundation may not serve on the Academic Committee.

The current application is available and due January 31, 2020.

More information is available online: www.panhellenicsf.org.