Elias Manolis Walks in His Parents’ Footsteps for Thanksgiving Philanthropy

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 26, 2019

Businessman and philanthropist Nick Manolis with his wife Voula and their son Elias with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America for who they have much respect and love. (Photo by TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – More than fifteen thousand people of various ages and of every nationality, religion, race, and educational level will enjoy a festive family Thanksgiving meal, thanks to The Manolis Family Foundation of Dracut, Massachusetts. They have distributed 2,500 turkeys and many other food items for the Thanksgiving meal.

Everything started twenty-six years ago when Nick and Voula Manolis cooked 8 to 10 turkeys and delivered them to needy families and today the number has skyrocketed to fifteen thousand people.

This philanthropic …

