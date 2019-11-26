Elias Manolis Walks in His Parents’ Footsteps for Thanksgiving Philanthropy

BOSTON – More than fifteen thousand people of various ages and of every nationality, religion, race, and educational level will enjoy a festive family Thanksgiving meal, thanks to The Manolis Family Foundation of Dracut, Massachusetts. They have distributed 2,500 turkeys and many other food items for the Thanksgiving meal.

Everything started twenty-six years ago when Nick and Voula Manolis cooked 8 to 10 turkeys and delivered them to needy families and today the number has skyrocketed to fifteen thousand people.

This philanthropic …