Archbishop Elpidophoros and the U.S. Archons Visit Ecumenical Patriarchate

CONSTANTINOPLE – Archbishop Elpidophoros of America with a group of Archons of the Order of St. Andrew visited the Ecumenical Patriarchate and were cordially received by His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

The Patriarch, addressing the Archons, said that “here in the Mother Church of Constantinople, there is wisdom and experience of many centuries. We are the ‘instrument’ of Divine Providence and we carry on this long tradition. It is an honor for you to be a part of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”

Also in his speech, the Ecumenical Patriarch praised the new Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and declared he wants to strengthen ties between the Archdiocese and the Ecumenical Patriarchate and wishes to revive the tradition of pilgrimages to Constantinople.

He also pointed out that “the Order of St. Andrew played a decisive role in the work of the Archdiocese of America and in the support of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America spoke of the importance of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which is the center of the Orthodox Faith, the light of hope, and the source of love for all the faithful in America. He also expressed his gratitude to the Archons for their devotion to the Church and their support to all people in need.