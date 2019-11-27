Greek Parliament OK’s Constitution Overhaul, Diaspora Vote

ATHENS – Greeks abroad will finally get the right to vote in national elections after the long-promised scheme was approved by the Parliament, with the ruling New Democracy getting enough support from rival parties to implement it.

The lawmakers passed nine major constitutional amendments out of a total of 49 proposed by all the parties during the procedure, also separating election of the country’s symbolic President from dissolution of Parliament and amending a law granting immunity to ministers facing prosecution, changing 28 articles.

MP’s no longer have immunity from prosecution for criminal offenses and the members of independent authorities will be elected with a three-fifths majority in the conference of presidents, which makes appointments, instead of fourth-fifths, said Kathimerini.

In a first for the Greek Constitution, citizens will be able to submit up to two legislative proposals for discussion in Parliament if they can get a minimum of 500,000 signatures, excluding those for the economy, foreign policy or defense.

Another approved amendment will guarantee a minimum income for families “to ensure dignified living conditions for all citizens,” according to legislation but it wasn’t reported how much that would be.

The revision was started by the previous ruling Radical Left SYRIZA administration in 2018 and included a proposal to separate the Greek state from the Church – a move that was rejected by New Democracy, which ousted the party in July 7 snap elections.

New Democracy wanted to change Article 16 of the Constitution which bans operation of private universities but opposition from SYRIZA, which critics said had dumbed down education during its reign and opposed foreign colleges – Greece alone in the European Union barring them – led to its defeat.