Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria and DFM Diamataris to Attend Thronal Feast in Constantinople

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 27, 2019

His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew with His Beatitude Patriarch of Alexandria and all Africa Theodore at a previous meeting at the Phanar. (Photo by “Fos Fanariou”)

CONSTANTINOLE – His Beatitude Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonis Diamataris will attend the Thronal Feast of the Church of Constantinople commemorating the name of its founder St. Andrew, the First-Called Disciple of Christ, on November 29 and 30.

Patriarch Theodore will officiate at Great Vespers on Friday evening, November 29 and on Saturday he will co-Liturgize with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will also take part in the Liturgy. The …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available