Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria and DFM Diamataris to Attend Thronal Feast in Constantinople

CONSTANTINOLE – His Beatitude Patriarch Theodore of Alexandria and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonis Diamataris will attend the Thronal Feast of the Church of Constantinople commemorating the name of its founder St. Andrew, the First-Called Disciple of Christ, on November 29 and 30.

Patriarch Theodore will officiate at Great Vespers on Friday evening, November 29 and on Saturday he will co-Liturgize with His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will also take part in the Liturgy. The …