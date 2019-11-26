Greek Cabbies, Bus Drivers Will Face Big Fines for Smoking

ATHENS – A crackdown by New Democracy implementing an ignored 10-year-old No Smoking law will include taxi and bus drivers who face stiff penalties if caught while driving, as well as people at bus terminals, ports and airports.

That’s under a joint ministerial degree with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a crusade to impose the law that Greeks have snubbed their nose at and previous governments – including one under the Conservatives – afraid to stop them.

Cabbies and bus drivers face a fine of up to 3,000 euros ($3306) confiscation of driving licenses for a month if they’re caught smoking on the job, said Kathimerini, while the penalty will include a 3,000-euro further fine if there are children in the vehicles.

At ports and airports, smokers will be fined 100 euros ($110,) while facility managers or supervisors will have to pay 500 euros ($551) per violation, which may be for tolerating smokers or failing to respond to a complaint about a smoker puffing.

An 1142 hotline has been set up for people to make complaints about smoking in public places, including where children are congregating with Mitsotakis saying he’s getting tough because smoking kills 20,000 people a year and brings health care costs of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion)