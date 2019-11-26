1st Greek Panorama Roadshow to Be Held in Sydney and Melbourne

SYDNEY – North Events will organize the 1st Greek Panorama Roadshow in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne from February 25 to March 1, 2020. This initiative includes business meetings with Hello World Travel – the largest network of independent agents Australia and travel management companies and the aim is to increase the tourist flow from Australia to Greece.

In addition, on February 29 and March 1, 2020, the Greek Panorama Greek delegation will participate as the main exhibitor at the 33rd Great Greek Festival, Lonsdale Street Greek Festival in Melbourne, where more than 150,000 visitors and 800,000 users are expected on social networks.

North Events in strategic partnership with the Greek Center for Contemporary Culture and the Greek Orthodox Community of Melbourne and Victoria and with the valuable support of the President of the Greek Community of Australia Vassilis Papastergiadis, as highlighted in a related announcement, enables Greek businesses and tourism destinations to participate and promote Greece in an extremely important market for incoming tourism in our country.

In the period 2016-2018, incoming tourism from Australia increased by 90.6 pct and from 169,000 arrivals in 2016 amounted to 322,000 Australian arrivals in Greece in 2018.