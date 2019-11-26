Greek Dimitrios Karponis Awarded the 2019 Papanikolaou Prize in London

LONDON – Dimitrios Karponis, 24, a final year medical student at the Imperial College London, was awarded by the Hellenic Medical Society UK (HMS UK) with the 2019 Papanikolaou Prize on November 15 at the Hellenic Medical Center in London.

Karponis spoke with The National Herald about the prize and about his research. He said, “I was humbled to receive the Papanikolaou Prize 2019… My work unveiled new mechanisms on how cigarette smoke contributes to premature skin ageing.”

The Papanikolaou Prize is awarded annually …