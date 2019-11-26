Greek Dimitrios Karponis Awarded the 2019 Papanikolaou Prize in London

By Eleni Sakellis November 26, 2019

The Hellenic Medical Society UK awarded the 2019 Papanikolaou Prize to Dimitrios Karponis, shown here with the Society's President Dr. Miltiadis Krokidis. Photo: Courtesy of Dimitrios Karponis and HMS UK

LONDON – Dimitrios Karponis, 24, a final year medical student at the Imperial College London, was awarded by the Hellenic Medical Society UK (HMS UK) with the 2019 Papanikolaou Prize on November 15 at the Hellenic Medical Center in London.

Karponis spoke with The National Herald about the prize and about his research. He said, “I was humbled to receive the Papanikolaou Prize 2019… My work unveiled new mechanisms on how cigarette smoke contributes to premature skin ageing.”

The Papanikolaou Prize is awarded annually …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available