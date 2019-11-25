Greek-American and Nevada Rep. Dina Titus Endorses Joe Biden for President (Video)

WASHINGTON, DC – Greek-American and Nevada Representative Dina Titus (D) endorsed Joe Biden for president on November 25 during a CNN interview.

A Democrat representing Nevada’s First Congressional District which includes most of Las Vegas, Rep. Titus told CNN’s John Berman on New Day, that “I’m excited to be endorsing Joe Biden for president. I’ve seen him up close, I’ve worked with him in Congress, I’ve known him for a long time. He’s built a broad coalition here in my district, I think he’s the best qualified to be president of all the good Democratic candidates and (in) the best position to beat Donald Trump.”

“Titus is the first sitting member of Congress from an early voting state to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary,” CNN reported.

“My district is where most of the Democrats live in Nevada and also is the most ethnically diverse and if you look at the people he’s talking to, they look like the face of the United States and they look like the face of Nevada,” Titus told CNN.