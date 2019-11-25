Dimitriou Arrested on Embezzlement Charges and Misuse of Archdiocese Credit Card

NEW YORK – Jerry Dimitriou, former Executive Director of Administration of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, was arrested today, on charges of embezzlement and misuse of the Archdiocese credit card for personal use and expenses.

Dimitriou was in charge of the administrative and financial affairs for 19 years before he was fired in 2017.

He is expected to appear before a Judge in New York on Monday, November 25.