Dimitriou Arrested on Embezzlement Charges and Misuse of Archdiocese Credit Card

By Theodore Kalmoukos November 25, 2019

In this Aug. 10, 2017 photo, Jerry Dimitriou, executive director of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, describes the construction progress at the St. Nicholas National Shrine in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK – Jerry Dimitriou, former Executive Director of Administration of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, was arrested today, on charges of embezzlement and misuse of the Archdiocese credit card for personal use and expenses.

Dimitriou was in charge of the administrative and financial affairs for 19 years before he was fired in 2017.
He is expected to appear before a Judge in New York on Monday, November 25.

2 Comments

  1. Well, all the details aren’t out yet but it certainly seems possible this happened because the current archbishop was willing to do something whereas the immediate past Archbishop was not.

    Reply

